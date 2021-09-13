Advertisement

SC father starts petition, hires private investigator to locate son reported missing in Arizona

By Lauren Adams
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (WIS) - A South Carolina father whose son has been reported missing in Arizona has hired a private investigator to look into the case.

Daniel Robinson, 24, was last seen driving away from his job site in the Arizona desert on June 23.

His father, David Robinson, has been organizing search parties to locate Daniel but says his resources are running thin.

David told WIS that he hired private investigator Jeff McGrath after feeling like the Buckeye Police Department wasn’t providing much help.

David says McGrath has uncovered some interesting details about the case.

According to reports from McGrath, data from the Jeep’s black box shows that the Jeep was driven 11 miles after the initial crash, that there were multiple crashes, and that the vehicle was cranked 40 plus times by someone after the initial crash.

The private investigator also says he also found a sock that belonged to Daniel near the worksite which was 3 miles from the crash site.

Police told David that no foul play has been suspected in the case of his missing adult son.

David said this prompted him to created an online petition to encourage the police department to look more closely at the case. The petition already has more than 1,000 signatures.

“The problem is they think he wrecked his Jeep, undressed at the crash site, joined a monastery to become a monk, and it’s the theory they stand on no matter what,” David said.

David says that several additional human remains have been found during some of the searches of the desert. However, none of those remains belonged to Daniel.

