Roadway roundup: Take a free ride next week on electric bus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - GILLIG, a battery-electric bus manufacturer, will demonstrate one of its buses in Augusta next week, and the public is invited to take a free ride.

As the city works to build a robust application for a competitive grant to integrate electric buses into its transit system, GILLIG is among the electric bus manufacturers to show their vehicles to Augusta Transit.

Several others have already brought buses to town.

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming bus demonstration:

Sept. 21 from 11:53 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Route 6 – Gordon Highway.

Sept. 22 from 6:33 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Route 7 – Augusta Mall.

Sept. 23 from 6:33 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Route 5 – Washington Road.

GILLIG is a manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses that offers a portfolio of clean-energy propulsions including zero-emission battery electric, diesel-electric hybrid, near-zero emission compressed natural gas and clean-diesel.

Across the CSRA ...

In Columbia County, there will be temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on these roads in the Petersburg Station subdivision due to paving: Danielle Drive, Oregon Trail, Shortleaf Trail, Loblolly Trail, Lantern Lane, Candlestick Way, Lamplighter Drive and Lamplighter Lane. The temporary lane closure(s) will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 14-24.

There will be a temporary Road closure on Flintrock Way to install stormwater utilities at Flowing Wells Road. The road closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 15.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Wrightsboro Road at Reynolds Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 15.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

