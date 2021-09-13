Advertisement

Pitts, offense held in check in disappointing Falcons debut

Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on...
Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta first-year coach Arthur Smith and some Falcons newcomers did not enjoy the opening game they hoped for.

First-round draft pick Kyle Pitts made his debut with four catches as the offense was held in check in an ugly 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The poor start to the season for Atlanta’s offense was especially disappointing for the newcomers, including rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield. Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, had eight targets in his much-anticipated debut.

Quarterback Matt Ryan says Pitts “did some good things for the first time.”

