One on One with Richard Rogers│ Working for American Airlines during the 9/11 hijacks

By Richard Rogers
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - September 11, 2001, is a moment in history that will forever be etched into the memories of Americans.

20 years later - the pain - the sacrifices - and the impact on the world will never be forgotten.

Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes, two crashing into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and another crashing into the Pentagon.

The fourth crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against hijackers.

Nearly 3,000 were killed, tens of thousands of people were hurt, and even more, faced long-term physical and mental health problems for years to come.

Kim Frierson will never forget that day. She was working for American Airlines when terrorists hijacked two of their flights in the attacks.

She’s our guest on the latest One on One with Richard Rogers.

