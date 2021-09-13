Advertisement

New owner set for Ga. chicken plant where leak killed 6

A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at Prime Pak Foods, a poultry plant, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A company that owns the Georgia poultry processing plant where six workers died in a January liquid nitrogen leak is being sold.

Gold Creek Foods has reached an agreement to buy “substantially all” of the assets of Foundation Food Group.

Both companies are privately held and Gold Creek isn’t disclosing a price or other terms.

Gold Creek says it expects the sale to close in the first week of October.

Based in Gainesville, Gold Creek is a rapidly growing chicken processor that started with processing raw chicken. Federal officials cited Foundation Food for 26 violations after the deaths, with a proposed fine of $595,474. Foundation has contested the citations.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
File image
Single-vehicle car accident kills driver in North Augusta
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: 15 minutes to die, investigating the critical failures of Augusta EMS
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’

Latest News

Zoo Atlanta's Ozzie is the oldest male gorilla in captivity.
Atlanta zoo’s gorillas caught in the grip of COVID outbreak
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
Handcuffs on desk
Ga. grandma arrested after 4-year-old finds gun, shoots himself
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 13