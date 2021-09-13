Advertisement

Man charged with attempted stabbing in Aiken County

Joe Wigley
Joe Wigley(ACSO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warrenville man is facing charges for slashing a man with a knife on Saturday.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Augusta Road in reference to a disturbance, an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

There, a victim told deputies that 32-year-old Joe Wigley pulled a knife on him and swung the knife at him. The knife cut both the victim’s shirt and his skin on his stomach, the incident report reads.

Wigley then reportedly fled from the scene on foot.

MORE | Aiken man facing several charges for possession of child pornography

Deputies found discovered two knives at the scene, one which contained blood.

Wigley was charged later that day with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder according to arrest records. He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
File image
Single-vehicle car accident kills driver in North Augusta
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: 15 minutes to die, investigating the critical failures of Augusta EMS
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’

Latest News

COVID vaccination
Wages could rise after vaccine requirement
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: Cops say teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack
Jamal Justice
Aiken man facing several charges for possession of child pornography
The school year has now fully begun in Richmond County.
Richmond County schools announce Wi-Fi schedule, locations