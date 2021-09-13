Man charged with attempted stabbing in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warrenville man is facing charges for slashing a man with a knife on Saturday.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Augusta Road in reference to a disturbance, an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

There, a victim told deputies that 32-year-old Joe Wigley pulled a knife on him and swung the knife at him. The knife cut both the victim’s shirt and his skin on his stomach, the incident report reads.

Wigley then reportedly fled from the scene on foot.

Deputies found discovered two knives at the scene, one which contained blood.

Wigley was charged later that day with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder according to arrest records. He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

