Advertisement

Julian Lewis’ family to march for justice

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, the son of the late Julian Lewis along with civil rights activists announced a march for justice in Lewis’ honor.

Lewis was shot and killed after a police chase in August of last year in Sylvania. Georgia State Trooper Jacob Thompson said he was trying to stop Lewis for a broken tail light and Lewis would not stop.

Thompson was fired by GSP and arrested by the GBI, but in June, a grand jury did not indict Thompson for the shooting. Brook Bacon, Lewis’ son, will lead a 60 mile march from Sylvania to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Savannah to demand Federal intervention in the case.

Bacon says they are demanding accountability for the death of his father.

“We seek equality just like every other person, every other member of our community, we are no different, we deserve that, and we were not granted that. Not in this case and not in many other cases, and so we march for my father, and for all those who have been served injustice,” Bacon said.

Attorney Francys Johnson says the 63 mile march will be one of the longest in Georgia’s history. It is set to begin on Thursday in Sylvania.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Wyoming Officials: Body found in Wyoming search believed to be Gabrielle Petito
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Corporal Gregory Campbell
Richmond County deputy passes away from COVID-19
Shots fired at Swainsboro High School football stadium
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools offering new quarantine options

Latest News

Dove
Ga. game wardens confiscate 157 illegally hunted doves
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Helping teens cope with pandemic stress
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Helping teens cope with pandemic stress
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 20
ArtsCity Festival wraps up
Mini Arts in the Heart wraps up for 1st time since pandemic began