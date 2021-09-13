I-TEAM: Deadly decision, an investigation into missteps inside county jail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-Team investigates serious medical missteps inside the county jail. Lendon Stephens was still an innocent man awaiting his day in court when he died inside the Charles Webster Detention Center. His death was ruled a homicide and for three years his family had no answers about what happened.

There were no arrests and no closure so they called the I-Team. Meredith Anderson went to work and what she uncovered raises serious questions about how and why this young son and first-time father died.

At the time his homicide in the county jail didn’t get much attention but after fighting for months to get his case file we found maybe, it should have. That’s because it could expose fatal flaws in how innocent people waiting to go to trial are treated in the Richmond County Jail.

Lendon Stephens made more than 40 phone calls during his 18 days at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center after his arrest on aggravated assault charges.

Mom: “Hello.”

L-Jay: “What’s up, mama?”

Mom: “Oh baby I just I hope you go to court this week.”

He was going to ask a judge for bond so he could go back to work cutting grass for a local landscaper.

L-Jay: “Get back to my life.”

And the most important thing in his life – his 6-year-old son.

Jr: “Daddy, where you at?”

L-Jay: “Daddy got into some trouble. Daddy, daddy in jail right now.”

Jr.: “Alright.”

L-Jay: “So you gotta be good, ok?”

Jr. “Ok”

L-Jay: “I love you. "

Jr: “I love you, too.”

That’s the last time Lendon Stephens, Jr. spoke to his father. Five days later he was found lifeless in his cell.

Mom: “They should have never treated him like a dog. No – they shouldn’t of done that.”

Rebecca Stephens first sat down the I-Team in February frustrated after not getting answers from the GBI, the DA, or the jail for three long years.

Mom: “(crying) We got unanswered questions. We just want to know. It’s not about no money. It’s not about nothing. It’s about peace. My daughter need peace. I need peace. He needs peace. All us need peace! They thinking it was about money. It’s not about money. That’s my baby boy.”

During all that time she believed he son, who friends and family called L-Jay, died as the result of a fight in jail. When the I-Team finally got a hold of the case file she discovered something shocking.

Mom: “This is just crazy. (cries) I wasn’t prepared for this. I wasn’t prepared for this at all.”

18 hours before he died records show deputies knew there was a problem but they didn’t believe Lendon needed medical help. They believed he needed to be punished.

The I-Team uncovered a disciplinary report from the day he died. It shows a supervisor determined Lendon was “Faking a seizure and kicking on the cell door.” A decision that might have been his death sentence.

The I-Team spent weeks combing through records and discovered possible critical warning signs. Lendon complained of headaches a lot. He made nine phone calls about it. He made one three days, 18 hours, and 34 minutes before he was pronounced dead. He even ends a phone call early to see if he can get some headache medicine.

L-Jay: “Let me get off this phone, I’ma go see if I can get some medicine. Cause’ this shit here banging and I don’t think I can take this shit.”

Days pass and no relief.

One day, 10 hours, and 20 minutes before death...

L-Jay: “Boy, I ain’t been to sleep, bro. I’ve been up. Headache. Walking around. Trying to lay down. Lay down, my head pumping. They told me they can’t give me no medicine and (expletive).”

Two hours later he makes another call.

L-Jay: “My whole left side of my body went numb.”

Caller: “For real?”

L-Jay: “Yeah, yeah.”

Then 18 hours before death the possible seizure in his cell at 1 a.m.

Wiley: “He kept saying – help me bro. Help me. Please. Please help me bro. He started sweating real bad. That’s when I noticed he had doodooed on himself, so I’m like oohhh this is badder than what we think – it feel like y’all – y’all help me – everybody kickin’ they door – they kickin’ they door.”

According to the jail’s activity log, Sgt. Weatherspoon was first notified about all of this at 1:15 a.m. At 1:18 am the log shows Sgt. Weatherspoon moving Lendon Stephens for “Faking a seizure and kicking the cell door.”

If this really was a life-or-death decision – it appears Sgt. Weatherspoon only took three minutes to make it. Just three minutes.

Wiley: “He’s like, ‘He ain’t having no seizure. Y’all fixin’ to go on lockdown. Y’all fixing to go for 30 days we’re gonna take y’all to the hole.’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t care about the hole. Like, I’ll go to the hole about this situation. I was like, (Weather) Spoon, look at him. Your man is turning purple bro, like please help that man.”

Agent: “Uh-huh.”

Mom (cries): “He didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve this.”

A video from inside the jail shows Lendon struggling to walk after he’s taken out of his cell.

Tanequa: “This is when they bring him out. Oh my Jesus. Let’s see how they bring him out.”

The clips are difficult for his family to watch. Lendon is cuffed and shuffled from one cell to another. Watching and knowing her son was actually sick and dying became too much for Rebecca Stephens who had to leave the room.

Sister: “He can’t even walk, for real.”

Tanequa: “His head is hanging.”

It’s a painful punch to the stomach to realize he could have died because no one with authority believed him. The autopsy report lists his death as a homicide due to subdural hemorrhage – or bleeding on the brain because of a head injury. The I-Team checked a number of medical sources and all of them from the MAYO Clinic to UCLA confirmed headaches and seizures are symptoms of a subdural hemorrhage.

Tanequa: “I want to talk to them and see how they feel now that is happening. How you sleep at night?”

Lendon’s family tells the I-Team they’ve had three long years of sleepless nights waiting to find out what happened to the son and young father. After all this time they finally have answers but also a lot more questions.

The I-Team found it appears no one – not a single member of the jail staff the day Lendon Stephens died, not a single GBI agent, or the district attorney handling the case, considered the possibility Stephens wasn’t faking a seizure. Instead, he was strapped to a chair, labeled as mentally ill, and left in a cell alone to die.

This Thursday the I-Team takes you through the last 18 hours of Lendon Stephens’ life. Meredith examines how many people might have missed critical warning signs and why no one was ever held accountable.

