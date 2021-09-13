Advertisement

Horschel wins at Wentworth, fueled by Ryder Cup snub

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Billy Horschel became the second American after Arnold Palmer to win the BMW PGA Championship following a dramatic final round.

Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton secured the final automatic qualifying places in Europe’s Ryder Cup team on Sunday. Horschel spun his approach shot at the par-5 18th back to within 2 feet of the cup and that guaranteed a closing birdie for a 7-under 65 for a 19-under 269 total. Laurie Canter had a chance to force a playoff by making birdie at the last with a putt from 15 feet.

It missed right and was tied for second with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jamie Donaldson.

