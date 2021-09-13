Have you seen this suspect in Augusta armed robbery?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for the suspect in a recent robbery.

Cequez Jones is wanted in connection with an armed robbery and aggravated assault that occurred at 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Parks, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo.

He’s known to use the alias “Papa.”

He’s also wanted for questioning in reference to another case where he is accused of pointing a gun at a juvenile.

Jones is known to frequent the areas of Georgetown and Meadowbrook and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Jones or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

