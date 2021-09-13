Advertisement

Have you seen this suspect in Augusta armed robbery?

Cequez Jones
Cequez Jones(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for the suspect in a recent robbery.

Cequez Jones is wanted in connection with an armed robbery and aggravated assault that occurred at 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Parks, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo.

He’s known to use the alias “Papa.”

He’s also wanted for questioning in reference to another case where he is accused of pointing a gun at a juvenile.

Jones is known to frequent the areas of Georgetown and Meadowbrook and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Jones or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
File image
Single-vehicle car accident kills driver in North Augusta
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: 15 minutes to die, investigating the critical failures of Augusta EMS
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’

Latest News

Zoo Atlanta's Ozzie is the oldest male gorilla in captivity.
Atlanta zoo’s gorillas caught in the grip of COVID outbreak
A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
New owner set for Ga. chicken plant where leak killed 6
Handcuffs on desk
Ga. grandma arrested after 4-year-old finds gun, shoots himself
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 13