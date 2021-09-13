Advertisement

Ga. gas prices fall slightly, but new Gulf storm could change that

Published: Sep. 13, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After rising a week ago due to a shipping crunch due to Hurricane Ida, gasoline prices across Georgia are down slightly this week.

The average on Monday is $2.97 per gallon, down from $2.98 a week ago and up a penny from a month ago. But compared to a year ago, the price is up nearly a dollar per gallon.

As usual, Augusta gas prices are below the state average, coming in at 2.95 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That level is virtually unchanged from a week ago.

Elsewhere in the Peach State, gas is running $2.96 per gallon in Macon, $2.98 in Atlanta and a fraction of a penny over $3 in Savannah.

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, gas prices are unchanged in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in the state.

Analysts on Monday said South Carolina gas prices are averaging $2.89 per gallon, which is 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Compared to last year, gas costs 96.7 cents per gallon more than at this time last year, GasBuddy said.

Nationally, GasBuddy says the average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week and is averaging $3.15 per gallon Monday. Analysts say the national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida have helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states from where they were a week ago. But with Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s chief of petroleum analysis.

