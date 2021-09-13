Teacher committed ‘no crime’ in case that sparked mom’s attack, cops say

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mom remains out on bond after attacking a day-care teacher she accused of abusing her son. The teacher, meanwhile, has been exonerated by authorities who say she committed no crime.

Mother Kasey Brooks was caught on this now-viral video attacking her child’s day-care instructor June Barrow at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church:

But Brooks said she had another video — one that showed Barrow abusing her child.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it had reviewed that video and found no crime occurred on the part of Barrow.

“After a thorough review of video evidence, investigators have concluded that no crime occurred. We asked our District Attorney’s Office to review the case and ADA Natalie Payne concurred with our findings,” the agency said.

Over the weekend, Barrow’s attorney Jack Long said his client had been exonerated, but authorities had remained silent on the matter until they issued Monday’s statement.

“Last week, thousands upon thousands of ‘Facebook warriors’ decided to opine and even falsely accuse a 61 year old victim of a brutal assault and battery of wrongdoing, based solely on a narrative by the perpetrator without so much as a shred of evidence upon which to base their comments,” Long said over the weekend on Facebook.

He said some people even went so far as to directly harass Barrow, her family and her family business.

“This weekend, the church announced that it had been informed by law enforcement that, after a thorough review of all the evidence, there was not probable cause to charge the victim with any crime,” Long said. “Probable cause is the lowest threshold to meet in terms of legal burdens of proof.”

After the incident that went on for a minute and 15 seconds, Barrow was taken to a hospital by first responders and Brooks was booked into jail on battery charges.

In one law enforcement report related to the case, deputies wrote that Brooks told them she viewed video footage of the teacher “physically abusing and mishandling her son.”

