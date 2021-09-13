Advertisement

Dodgers’ Max Scherzer gets 3,000th K, near perfect game

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) scores past Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max...
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) scores past Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) on a passed ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the 19th player in major league history with 3,000 strikeouts and nearly completed a perfect game.

The 37-year-old right-hander fanned Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium for the historic strikeout, which came three innings after he threw the third immaculate inning of his career. The crowd gave the three-time Cy Young Award winner a standing ovation, and Scherzer doffed his cap. He threw the keepsake ball into the dugout.

Hosmer went down on six pitches, retired on a swinging strike.

