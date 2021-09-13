Man shot in the head off Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Short Stop, 2510 Milledgeville Rd, at 5:20 p.m. in reference to shots fired with one person wounded.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a 27-year-old male victim with a gun shot wound to the head. The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Criminal Investigation Division is on scene and actively investigating this incident.

No further information is available at this time. Check back with News 12 for updates.

