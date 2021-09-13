Advertisement

Man shot in the head off Deans Bridge Road

Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Short Stop, 2510 Milledgeville Rd, at 5:20 p.m. in reference to shots fired with one person wounded.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a 27-year-old male victim with a gun shot wound to the head. The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Criminal Investigation Division is on scene and actively investigating this incident.

No further information is available at this time. Check back with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
File image
Single-vehicle car accident kills driver in North Augusta
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: 15 minutes to die, investigating the critical failures of Augusta EMS
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’

Latest News

Augusta hospitals react to federal mandates on COVID-19 vaccine
Thousands of people across the CSRA made their way to downtown Augusta for entertainment, fun,...
Border Bash, Arts in the Heart ready to return: ‘It’s joyous for us to be back’
Augusta event
More large events return to the river region
I-TEAM: Deadly decision
I-TEAM: Deadly decision, an investigation into missteps inside county jail