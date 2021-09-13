Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll stay dry with mostly clear skies into this evening and tonight. With mostly clear skies and calm winds overnight, patchy dense fog is expected to form by early Tuesday morning. Mornings temperatures around sunrise will be down in the mid 60s.

By Tuesday we’ll start to feel more humid again with dew points returning to the mid-60s. Most locations look to stay dry and with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs Tuesday afternoon will remain in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Things turn humid by Wednesday as the dew points return to the 70s and the chance for rain increases and moisture builds back into the region. Rain chances look highest in the afternoon Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 80s thanks to clouds through most of the day.

Rain chances stay high Thursday into Friday as remnants of Nicholas move over the region. Highs on Thursday and Friday should stay in the mid to upper 80s with more clouds than sun through most of the day.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s forecast to continue to develop and make its way northward hugging the Texas Coastline before making landfall between Corpus Christi and Houston.

After landfall, the speed of Nicholas will slow and could take it’s time over East Texas and Western Louisiana dumping between 6-10″+ of rainfall in some locations. As the system moves to the east it wouldn’t be out of the question for our area to see rainfall from what’s left later this week.

But Nicholas isn’t the only system we’ll be watching, there are three other areas of tropical development in the Atlantic Basin, 2 of which have a 50-80% chance of developing into a T.D. or our next named storm.

With the formation of Nicholas, there are now only 7 names left in the standard 2021 Atlantic list and plenty of time left in the hurricane season for more to be crossed off. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

2021 Atlantic Season Names (wrdw)

