Border Bash, Arts in the Heart ready to return: ‘It’s joyous for us to be back’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Monday but it’s never too early to start making your weekend plans. Between Border Bash at SRP Park and a Mini Arts in the Heart festival in Downtown Augusta, it’s safe to say it’s going to be a busy one here in the river region.

Border Bash and Arts in the Heart are back this year. Both are all about supporting our local businesses, artists, and charities. Organizers from both events say you can expect some COVID changes as they get ready to bring people back together as safely as possible.

Calling all Carolina and Georgia rivals in the river region to come together this Friday for live music, food and drinks, and most importantly charity.

“What a lot of people don’t realize, it’s more than just the party and the atmosphere of celebrating Georgia and South Carolina football the night before the big game, it’s actually a fundraiser that supports local children’s charities all over,” said Joe Stevenson, Event Border Bash Producer.

It’s their 27th celebration and over the past few decades, they’ve raised nearly one million dollars for local charities.

“You know we want organizations who are going to use the money for you know the good of kids in the community,” he said.

All while keeping you safe.

“It’s a family fun event fun event, kids run all over the place, and everything will be set up on the field so you can distance if you know you want to kinda enjoy and get away from folks as well, there’s plenty of room out there,” said Stevenson.

The same COVID safety plans as a GreenJackets game are in place so masks are not required but social and sanitation stations are in place.

Across the river, Saturday and Sunday Art City Festival is hosting a smaller version of the Arts in the Heart Festival supporting local artists and businesses.

They have gotten rid of their indoor stage and art galleries, and the family area. But they say everything everyone loves will still be there 100 artists lining Broad Street, the Global Stage, the Jazz Stage, and international food.

There is an event app that features all downtown’s restaurants menus but some like Sole, Bees Knees, and The Hive, made a specialized to-go menu.

“It’s joyous for us to be back and be able to bring this to the community. We’re happy for the first time in my life. I’m happy to be planning an outdoor event you know I’ve always had to worry about weather and rain and this year I’m like I’m just so happy it’s outdoors and that people can come, mask if they choose to keep a distance if they choose to,” said Brenda Durant, Executive Director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

So you have a lot of options this weekend, Border Bash on Friday night and the Arts Festival on Saturday. You can buy tickets for both in advanced for $10 dollars, otherwise they are $15 at the door.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.