Advertisement

Atlanta zoo’s gorillas caught in the grip of COVID outbreak

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s zoo says at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity.

Zoo Atlanta said employees noticed the gorillas had been coughing, had runny noses and showed changes in appetite.

MORE | ‘Okefenokee Joe,’ massive gator around since WWII, dies

A veterinary lab at the University of Georgia returned positive tests for the respiratory illness.

The zoo says it is treating the gorillas at risk of complications with monoclonal antibodies.

Zoo officials say they believe an asymptomatic employee passed on the virus.

The employee had been fully vaccinated and was wearing protective equipment.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
File image
Single-vehicle car accident kills driver in North Augusta
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: 15 minutes to die, investigating the critical failures of Augusta EMS
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’

Latest News

A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
New owner set for Ga. chicken plant where leak killed 6
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
Handcuffs on desk
Ga. grandma arrested after 4-year-old finds gun, shoots himself
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 13