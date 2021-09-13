Advertisement

Albies, Freeman go deep in 7th, Braves win series over Miami

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a...
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman each hit a solo homer off Anthony Bass in the seventh inning, Eddie Rosario went deep off Edward Cabrera in the fourth, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 5-3.

The division-leading Braves, going for their fourth consecutive title, padded their lead to 4½ games over Philadelphia. Miami, far back in the division standings and playing the role of spoiler, had won two consecutive series against the Phillies and New York Mets before coming up short against Atlanta. Albies connected for the 28th time, sending a fastball into the right-field seats to make it 4-3.

Freeman, on his 32nd birthday, followed two batters later with his 30th homer, an opposite-field shot to left.

