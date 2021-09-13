Aiken man facing several charges for possession of child pornography

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A list of charges brought against an Aiken man allege he possessed multiple files depicting child pornography.

On Saturday, 40-year-old Jamal Justice was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest records.

An incident report states the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on Jan. 12 regarding a report of child pornography.

Following investigation, authorities learned Justice possessed several pieces of material that depicted children, ages two to 10, engaged in sexually explicit activity, arrest warrants state.

Justice is also facing a third-degree domestic violence charge for reportedly assaulting and threatening to kill a female victim on Aug. 27, another arrest warrant reads.

Justice was charged and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

