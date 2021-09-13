Aiken County School Board to discuss federal grant program, masks in schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The federal government is getting involved in local debates over masks in the classroom.

Gov. McMaster has made his stance very clear. As it stands, it is illegal for public schools in South Carolina to enforce a mask mandate in schools.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Education says local schools would be able to apply for Project SAFE grants that will allow them to restore funding withheld by state leaders when a school district implements strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

The Aiken County Board of Education is going to talk about this grant program at their next meeting Tuesday.

“I believe a mask mandate would help things,” said Dr. John Bradley, Aiken County Board of Education chairman.

Dr. Bradley supports a mask mandate, but they have not passed one in Aiken County because of South Carolina state law.

He calls this new grant program interesting.

“It does open up some avenues for us that we didn’t have,” said Bradley.

The board will talk about it at their next meeting, but Dr. Bradley wants to get more information and legal advice first.

“I wouldn’t even consider it until I’m assured that that money was gonna be there to do what we need it to do,” said Bradley.

Bradley says he wants to be certain about when, and how much money the grand would give the district before they consider passing a mandate.

