4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta on Sunday, causing the three-story complex to partially collapse and leaving four people with minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion was unknown, but authorities say a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odor of gas shortly before the midday blast.

Four people suffered minor injuries.

Rescuers weren’t initially able to enter the most heavily damaged apartments due to instability of the overall structure.

The building and several others nearby were evacuated. Residents were told that Monday was the earliest they could return to their homes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.