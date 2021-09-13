Advertisement

4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta on Sunday, causing the three-story complex to partially collapse and leaving four people with minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion was unknown, but authorities say a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odor of gas shortly before the midday blast.

Four people suffered minor injuries.

Rescuers weren’t initially able to enter the most heavily damaged apartments due to instability of the overall structure.

The building and several others nearby were evacuated. Residents were told that Monday was the earliest they could return to their homes.

MORE | Single-vehicle car accident kills driver in North Augusta

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
File image
Single-vehicle car accident kills driver in North Augusta
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: 15 minutes to die, investigating the critical failures of Augusta EMS
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’

Latest News

Zoo Atlanta's Ozzie is the oldest male gorilla in captivity.
Atlanta zoo’s gorillas caught in the grip of COVID outbreak
A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
New owner set for Ga. chicken plant where leak killed 6
Handcuffs on desk
Ga. grandma arrested after 4-year-old finds gun, shoots himself
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 13