2 teenagers sought in aggravated assault on officer

From left: Nathaniel Rogers and Derek Cruz.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teenagers are wanted in connection with an assault on a police officer, authorities say.

The incident happened Friday in the 1100 block of Sterling Ridge Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Wanted in connection with the assault are:

  • Nathaniel Rogers, 17, who’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds.
  • Derek Cruz, 17, described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Deputies said Rogers is known to frequent the Barton Village and Meadowbrook areas and Cruz is known to frequent Meadowbrook.

They are accused of aggravated assault, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-432-5281.

