2 teenagers arrested for aggravated assault on officer

Derek Cruz and Nathaniel Rogers.
Derek Cruz and Nathaniel Rogers.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an assault on a police officer, authorities say.

The incident happened Friday in the 1100 block of Sterling Ridge Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were looking for:

  • Nathaniel Rogers, 17, who’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds.
  • Derek Cruz, 17, described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Deputies say the two have been arrested for aggravated assault on Tuesday.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is urged to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-432-5281.

Wanted posters

