Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Lower humidity sticking around this afternoon. Seasonal highs and staying dry through the first part of the work week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was another cool start this morning for the CSRA. We saw low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across the viewing area. Nice weather is expected once again for your Sunday with mostly sunny skies and afternoons highs near 90. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-8 mph and the humidity will remain low.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures stick around Monday and Tuesday next week. Mornings lows will be in the mid 60s and highs will be in the mid to low 90s. We will notice a little more humidity in the air again Tuesday into Wednesday along with higher rain chances Wednesday afternoon through Saturday as more moisture builds into the region.

Rain chances are expected to increase by the middle of this upcoming week.
Rain chances are expected to increase by the middle of this upcoming week.(WRDW)

We’ll be keeping an eye on Invest 94-L in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s looking likely that it will form into a tropical depression by this afternoon/tonight and possibly a named storm by the start of the workweek. Impacts first look to be along the Texas Coastline but the system could bring us showers by the end of the workweek.

Invest 94-L will likely become a tropical depression later this afternoon.
Invest 94-L will likely become a tropical depression later this afternoon.(WRDW)

We are also monitoring four other areas of potential tropical development in the Atlantic Basin. Watch the beginning of the Facebook Live below for the latest information on those areas of tropical interest. Be sure to keep it here for the updates.

