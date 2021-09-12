Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was another cool start this morning for the CSRA. We saw low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across the viewing area. And the afternoon was gorgeous with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and low humidity. As we continue through this evening we’ll notice mostly clear skies and temperatures falling back to the low 60s by tomorrow morning.

As the kids head off to school in the morning no need to worry about the rainjackets we’ll stay dry with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs in the afternoon will likely reach the low 90s and with a more southerly breeze, you may notice an uptick in the humidity.

By Tuesday we’ll start to feel sticky again with dew points returning to the mid-60s. Most locations look to stay dry and with partly sunny skies but a few isolated showers or storms can’t be ruled out. Highs Tuesday afternoon will remain in the low 90s. Things turn humid by Wednesday as the dew points return to the 70s and the chance for rain increases and moisture builds back into the region.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s forecasted to continue to develop and make its way northward hugging the Mexican and Texan Coastlines before making landfall between Corpus Cristi and Houston.

After landfall, the speed of Nicholas will slow and could take it’s time over East Texas and Western Louisiana dumping between 10-15″+ of rainfall in some locations. As the system moves to the east it wouldn’t be out of the question for our area to see rainfall from what’s leftover by next weekend. As far as how much rainfall we could see still remains a question as models are still split on timing and intensity.

But Nicholas isn’t the only system we’ll be watching, there are three other areas of tropical development in the Atlantic Basin, 2 of which have a 50-60% chance of developing into a T.D. or our next named storm.

With the formation of Nicholas, there are now only 7 names left in the standard 2021 Atlantic list and plenty of time left in the hurricane season for more to be crossed off. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

