Advertisement

Aiken man remembers 9/11 as a New York firefighter

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The scenes still live in Rick Doran’s mind twenty years later.

He lives in Aiken now, but on September 11, 2001, he served as a firefighter in New York City.

“Everything was just vaporized, so it was very difficult,” said Doran.

He made it to Ground Zero minutes after the second tower collapsed. He spent his next three months there combing through the rubble.

“Tried to get up on to the pile and start looking into some voids, hopefully that there would be some people,” said Doran.

About 3,000 people did not make it, including 343 firefighters.

“We lost all the guys that were riding on my truck that day,” said Doran. “My promise to them is I would not let people forget about this.”

Twenty years later, Doran continues to share his story. He spoke at an event in Wagener to make sure people never forget.

“My goal is to try and educate people, to bring them back to that day and not forget what happened, cause it’s real easy, things are 20 years old now, it’s easy to forget,” said Doran.

But it’s a day he will never forget. The day his friends, his city and his country lost so much.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: 15 minutes to die, investigating the critical failures of Augusta EMS
Kasey Brooks went to court over her assault on a day-care teacher in Columbia County.
I-TEAM: Mom goes to court over assault on day-care teacher
North Augusta man among 17 charged in operation targeting online predators
Keida Googe
Aiken woman charged with violently assaulting child

Latest News

Aiken man remembers 9/11 as a New York firefighter
Rebels
Community comes together to induct local legacies into Strom Thurmond Hall of Fame
Rebels
Strom Thurmond inducts players into hall of fame
On Your Sideline 9-10
On Your Sideline 9-10