Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating traffic death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man.

The Coroner’s Office says the crash happened Saturday evening at 6:34 p.m. on Sudlow Lake Road near Richland Road in North Augusta.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Jeffrey Brown, was driving a 2005 Nissan Altma was traveling west on Sudlow Lake Road when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Brown was the only occupant and was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

Toxicology analysis are pending. The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.