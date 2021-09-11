Advertisement

High School Football Scores, 9/10

(WRDW)
By Nick Proto and Mike Jakucionis
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
First Presbyterian 2 Aquinas 27

Butler 0 Long County 46

Cross Creek Glenn Hills

Richmond Academy 18 Evans 20

Grovetown 34 Greenbrier 16

Lakeside 0 Effingham County 20

Laney 20 Lincoln County 14

Swainsboro 21 Washington County 22

Warren County 16 Washington Wilkes 34

Briarwood 54 Trinity Christian 17

Glascock County 8 Thomas Jefferson 48

Young Americans 6 Westminster 47

Bethlehem Christian 28 Augusta Prep 27

Brentwood 38 Edmund Burke 14

Williston-Elko Allendale

McBee 16 Blackville-Hilda 34

Branchville 14 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28

Fox Creek 0 Silver Bluff 41

Greenwood 31 North Augusta 7

Lewisville 50 Ridge Spring Monetta 58

Saluda 52 Midland Valley 19

Wardlaw Andrew Jackson

Josey 12 Strom Thurmond 21

