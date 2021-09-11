High School Football Scores, 9/10
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
First Presbyterian 2 Aquinas 27
Butler 0 Long County 46
Cross Creek Glenn Hills
Richmond Academy 18 Evans 20
Grovetown 34 Greenbrier 16
Lakeside 0 Effingham County 20
Laney 20 Lincoln County 14
Swainsboro 21 Washington County 22
Warren County 16 Washington Wilkes 34
Briarwood 54 Trinity Christian 17
Glascock County 8 Thomas Jefferson 48
Young Americans 6 Westminster 47
Bethlehem Christian 28 Augusta Prep 27
Brentwood 38 Edmund Burke 14
Williston-Elko Allendale
McBee 16 Blackville-Hilda 34
Branchville 14 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28
Fox Creek 0 Silver Bluff 41
Greenwood 31 North Augusta 7
Lewisville 50 Ridge Spring Monetta 58
Saluda 52 Midland Valley 19
Wardlaw Andrew Jackson
Josey 12 Strom Thurmond 21
