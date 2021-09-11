Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll stay dry with lower humidity through this weekend as high pressure settles into the region. Lows this morning were relatively cool with lows down in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies again Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Nice weather sticks around for your Sunday with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoons highs near 90. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

The CSRA will keep seasonal high temperatures around over the next 5-Days. (WRDW)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures stick around Monday and Tuesday next week. Mornings lows will be in the mid 60s and highs will be in the mid to low 90s. We will notice a little more humidity in the air again Monday into Tuesday.

Slightly better rain chances are expected by the middle of next week as moisture builds across the region. Keep it here for updates.

