Community comes together to induct local legacies into Strom Thurmond Hall of Fame

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s week four of high school football but it was more than just a game tonight at Strom Thurmond. They inducted a couple of former players into their athletic hall of fame.

All rebels know the 2005 dynamic duo Matt Key and Coco Hillary.

“They know those two names, and that’s what kind of legacy those guys created, so definitely community, school, program had a major impact,” said Antwaun Hillary, Head Football Coach Strom Thurmond.

They secured the state championship title back in 2005 and now their legacy lasts forever in the hall of fame at Strom Thurmond High School.

“Those two were instrumental in that football team and they were such great people to work with,” said Lee Sawyer, Former Head Coach 2004-2013.

Coco says this is a dream come true.

“That’s the dream to leave somewhere and for people not to forget you and for them to definitely share this with me tonight you know it means a lot you know cause it lets me know the community will never forget what I’ve done,” he said.

He didn’t do it alone. But unfortunately matt is no longer with us.

“I feel honored that you know he’s getting this recognition, the only thing that could make it better is if he was here himself, I know that’s not possible but we here as his advocates,” said Sandra Key, mother of Matt Key.

Key was known as gentle giant but a maniac on the field. And out in center field tonight his spirit was there.

“Matt’s spirit when we talk football Strom Thurmond football will forever live on in the Hillary household,” said Margie Hillary.

The spirit and pride that will live on in the Rebel community.

“And we left a legacy for the guys behind us and just to represent him and us as a whole based off of conversations and things we talked about in the past that we talked about doing for the community knowing that we reached that knowing that we accomplished those goals means everything to me,” said Coco.

