Augusta Prep football working hard on and off the field

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Only with 18 players on the sideline the intensity of homecoming never disappoints.

“No better feeling,” said Solomon Willis, a junior at Augusta Prep. “It’s crazy man the fans, my classmates, teammates, and everybody is just hype about it.”

For Willis he’s the swiss army knife on the field.

“I play wide receiver, running back, and strong safety,” he said.

Most would think being at a private school would make you the small fish in a big pond.

“I’m living what I wanted to do in high school because of Prep,” he said.

Willis is being looked at by Valosta State, Wofford, and several other schools with a goal of going to Princeton. This program is no stranger to big time schools.

“At one time we did have eight kids playing at the next level. Georgia Tech we had two and UFC and division one and three,” said Coach Becheller.

The special formula? It’s not what happens on the field but off.

“The key is our academics is the attraction for these colleges to come and see me. A lot of great players out there but then when coaches really look at it they look at their academic and behavior,” he said.

This school is never low on raw talent. Saturday a ceremony is happening to induct former athletes into their hall of fame. The school continuing to grow its pipeline and giving to local kids the chance to make that jump to the college level while putting academics first.

“It means the world and I didn’t think I’d even have that chance before I came here and coming here made all of that possible,” said Willis.

