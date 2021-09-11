44Strong in Lincoln County: Community honors life of lost player

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One guy out of uniform tonight for Lincoln County was Franklin Brown. Normally number nine, Brown wore 44 tonight. As we’ve told you before that’s a special number for this community.

Melissa and Anthony Parks have spent a lot of Fridays in Larry Campbell Stadium over the years. Anthony as a player. Both of them as parents watching their sons Austin and Miles. But tonight without a son on the field they’ll share a memory that will rank right up there with the best they’ve had.

“We’re gonna see number 44 on that field,” said Melissa.

44 is a family number for the Parks going back to Anthony’s playing days for the Red Devils.

“It means the world to us,” she said.

Their oldest son Austin continued the legacy. But his playing career was cut short after being diagnosed with leukemia. In 2018, he lost his battle with cancer. Their youngest son Miles wore 44 to honor his brother. Once Miles went to college, Lincoln County wanted to continue the legacy of 44 in honor of Austin. Each week, one player will be chosen to wear the jersey. Friday night it was Junior Corner Franklin Brown.

“It’s just an honor to remember a life that had been here in Lincolnton and to honor their family name and their legacy and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County head coach.

Nothing can bring back the pain of losing a child. But seeing their family number on the field every week serves as a reminder they’re not alone.

“We know that Austin’s at peace and all of this with the community rallying behind us, it being a legacy for Lincoln County, it gives us peace,” said Melissa.

And that whole community has rallied behind the Parks family. You can talk to anyone in Lincolnton and they’ll say nothing but good things about Melissa and Anthony and the legacy they’ve created.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.