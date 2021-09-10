‘You just feel numb’: Local 9/11 survivor reflects on mental health struggles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Saturday marks two decades since the September 11 terror attacks in New York that took the lives of almost 3,000 people.

One local survivor says, even years later, smells and sounds bring back so many emotions.

“I’ll never forget.”

It is an old memory that lives fresh in Regina Briscoe’s head.

“I can still remember the sound when the actual aircraft hit the Pentagon,” she said. “I remember being in the break room and hearing an earth-shattering boom.”

It’s a noise that takes her right in back in time, but the pain makes it too agonizing sometimes, to look back and reflect.

“I could not listen to the trumpets or the sounds because I knew what those sounds are for... It’s for death. Someone that has fallen... I just can’t go there,” Briscoe said. “That’s just a moment you don’t want to relive.”

Briscoe was a U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman and since 9/11, she’s pursued mental health care for about 15 years, trying to help others deal with struggles.

“You just feel numb and you don’t even realize the changes in yourself if you talk about it helps to live through it a little bit better,” she explained.

That’s why she is encouraging everyone facing mental or emotional barriers to learn to move forward and seek help.

“If you need care, get care,” Briscoe said. “The help is there.”

Care that’s helping her blossom and transition back to the woman beautiful bubbly person she was once before.

