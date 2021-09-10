Waynesboro Police Department incorporating non-deadly force

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bean bag shotguns - they’re the latest tools helping local law enforcement avoid the use of deadly force. A couple of officers were just trained to use them over at the Waynesboro Police Department.

The Waynesboro Police Department is adding a new weapon to its arsenal to show officers how to not use deadly force in certain situations. They showed us all about how it works and how it can help save lives in the community.

“It’s a 12 gauge shotgun, Remington 870,” said Maj. Gary Jones, Waynesboro PD.

For many people that can sound can be pretty intimidating.

“Well actually this is a less deadly force option,” said Jones.

It’s known as a bean bag shotgun.

“This is just another tool we can put in our bag as law enforcement to help us to rectify situations that don’t require deadly force,”

It’s a regular shotgun with a normal shotgun shell that uses a small bean bag sack as the ammo. The pellets travel 25 to 30 feet when fired and officers are told to aim from the waist down.

“A lot of times when you respond to situations and you have someone who is threatening suicide that may be out in a yard or something with a knife or a gun,” he said. “We might be able to intervene and utilize this method to get them subdued.”

After a massive social movement over the summer...

“This is a gigantic step in the right direction and exactly what the people have been asking for,” he said.

Columbia County says they have this less lethal capability too and have used it once before.

“Really all it takes is one department to step forward to show the other surrounding departments that this is a viable way of controlling situations and maintaining law and order in their community. Hopefully the other law enforcement agencies in the area can learn these lessons,” he said.

Activists hope this will spark an even bigger discussion with non-deadly force training.

“This will be a quantum leap in mending and repairing and maintaining those relationships between law enforcement and the community,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.