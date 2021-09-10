Advertisement

Two teens wanted for aggravated assault on law enforcement officer

Nathaniel Rogers and Derek Cruz
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two teens wanted for an assault on a law enforcement officer.

Details are limited but deputies identify Nathaniel Rogers and Derek Cruz, both 17, as suspects. The incident occurred today on the 1100 block of Sterling Ridge Drive. The two are known to frequent Barton Village and Meadowbrook areas.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts are urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1020 or (706)432-5281.

