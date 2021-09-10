Storm Thurmond inducts past players into athletic Hall of Fame

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s week four of high school football and Friday night Strom Thurmond is inducting a couple of past players into their athletic hall of fame.

Things are just getting started on the Rebel field. Josey showed up getting ready to start their warmups but what everyone is really looking forward to is the big celebration at halftime where they’re about to induct Matt Key and Coco Hillary into the hall of fame and Head Coach Antwan Hillary, Coco’s big brother, says he’s more than excited.

“They know those two names, and that’s what kind of legacy those guys created, so definitely community, school, program had a major impact,” said Hillary.

An impact that will now be remembered for a lifetime. The two brought home a state championship title in 2005. Unfortunately Matt Key is no longer with us but his legacy lives on.

“He stays with us we have his jersey hanging right here so we’re just real proud of the stuff he was able to accomplish. You wouldn’t think he was this maniac on the field like he was he’s real soft-spoken just down to Earth, come from a great family but when the light came on he was just able to perform,” he said.

The keys to a champion team.

“We knew these two guys once the time came up we knew that they would be the first ones to get recognized but to officially do it just really means a lot,” he said.

Especially recognizing his little brother.

“You know in my eyes he’s the best quarterback to ever play here and hopefully coming from me that means a lot to him I played quarterback here in ‘99 ‘00 but he definitely wears that hat,” he said.

And really the whole entire Rebel community is excited about honoring both of these players.

