Advertisement

Storm Thurmond inducts past players into athletic Hall of Fame

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s week four of high school football and Friday night Strom Thurmond is inducting a couple of past players into their athletic hall of fame.

Things are just getting started on the Rebel field. Josey showed up getting ready to start their warmups but what everyone is really looking forward to is the big celebration at halftime where they’re about to induct Matt Key and Coco Hillary into the hall of fame and Head Coach Antwan Hillary, Coco’s big brother, says he’s more than excited.

“They know those two names, and that’s what kind of legacy those guys created, so definitely community, school, program had a major impact,” said Hillary.

An impact that will now be remembered for a lifetime. The two brought home a state championship title in 2005. Unfortunately Matt Key is no longer with us but his legacy lives on.

“He stays with us we have his jersey hanging right here so we’re just real proud of the stuff he was able to accomplish. You wouldn’t think he was this maniac on the field like he was he’s real soft-spoken just down to Earth, come from a great family but when the light came on he was just able to perform,” he said.

The keys to a champion team.

“We knew these two guys once the time came up we knew that they would be the first ones to get recognized but to officially do it just really means a lot,” he said.

Especially recognizing his little brother.

“You know in my eyes he’s the best quarterback to ever play here and hopefully coming from me that means a lot to him I played quarterback here in ‘99 ‘00 but he definitely wears that hat,” he said.

And really the whole entire Rebel community is excited about honoring both of these players.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: 15 minutes to die, investigating the critical failures of Augusta EMS
From left: Nathaniel David and his wife, LaShawna
Renters accused of murdering their landlord in Swainsboro
Shontover Kirkland
Woman charged in Clarks Hill double drowning investigation
fire bridge
18-wheeler tanker truck catches fire on I-20 bridge at state line

Latest News

Augusta prep football
Augusta Prep finding success for football players as a small school
Augusta prep football
Finding success at a private school
Local ceremonies remembering 9/11 twenty years later
Hall of Fame
Storm Thurmond inducts players into Hall of Fame