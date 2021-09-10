Advertisement

Richmond County school bus crash send students, drivers to hospital

Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County school bus driver and several students were taken to the hospital after a crash early this morning.

At 5:54 a.m., Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an accident that involved a Richmond County Board of Education School Bus (bus#523) and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado.

The bus was stopped, picking up a student, at the 5000 block of Deans Bridge Road Northbound in the right lane. The driver of the Silverado advised deputies that he sneezed and did not see the school bus which caused him to strike the rear of the school bus while a student was loading.

The driver of the school bus and eight students reported complaints of neck and back pain. They were transported to the hospital for further treatment, the Sheriff’s Office reports

The driver of the Silverado was also injured and was transported to the hospital for treatment and was cited for Following too Closely.

