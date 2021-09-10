Overnight crash kills Hephzibah driver

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah driver has died following a car crash reported off Deans Bridge Road last night.

At 7:36 p.m., responders rushed to the scene of an overturned vehicle on Deans Bridge Road near Etterle Road.

Authorities report driver Atiya Harris, 22, was traveling south before losing control of the car, flipping and being ejected from the vehicle.

Harris was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS but was pronounced dead at 10: 20 p.m.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

