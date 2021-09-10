Advertisement

One pet quarantined after rabid bat found in Aiken County

This photo is not the bat that was confirmed to have rabies by DHEC. (Source: Pixabay)
This photo is not the bat that was confirmed to have rabies by DHEC. (Source: Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bat found in Aiken County has tested positive for rabies, the Department of Health and Environmental Control confirms.

The bat was found between Trailwood Avenue and Mallard Lake Drive in Aiken.

No people have been exposed to the bat, however, one dog was exposed and is currently being quarantined.

DHEC says the bat was taken to the laboratory for testing on Tuesday. This bat is the third animal in  Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2021.

If you think you or an animal has been exposed to rabies, you should contact DHEC. at 803-642-1637.

Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention if necessary. Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.

DHEC says there have been 63 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. In 2020, six of the 168 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were found in Aiken County.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: 15 minutes to die, investigating the critical failures of Augusta EMS
From left: Nathaniel David and his wife, LaShawna
Renters accused of murdering their landlord in Swainsboro
Shontover Kirkland
Woman charged in Clarks Hill double drowning investigation
fire bridge
18-wheeler tanker truck catches fire on I-20 bridge at state line

Latest News

Overnight crash kills Hephzibah driver
Richmond County school bus crash send students, drivers to hospital
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 10
9/11
How the river region is remembering heroes lost on 9/11