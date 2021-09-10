One pet quarantined after rabid bat found in Aiken County

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bat found in Aiken County has tested positive for rabies, the Department of Health and Environmental Control confirms.

The bat was found between Trailwood Avenue and Mallard Lake Drive in Aiken.

No people have been exposed to the bat, however, one dog was exposed and is currently being quarantined.

DHEC says the bat was taken to the laboratory for testing on Tuesday. This bat is the third animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2021.

If you think you or an animal has been exposed to rabies, you should contact DHEC. at 803-642-1637.

Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention if necessary. Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.

DHEC says there have been 63 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. In 2020, six of the 168 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were found in Aiken County.

