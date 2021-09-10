Local organization promotes mental health awareness this Suicide Prevention Month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mental health can affect people in different ways, and between the pandemic and the anniversary of 9/11 this weekend, it can be an especially hard time. September is Suicide Prevention Month and we talked to the NAMI Chapter here in Augusta on why it’s important to bring awareness to suicide and how you can spot warning signs.

“Suicide is second leading cause of death for people 10 to 34,” said Warren Bowman.

Suicide is often a difficult topic for almost anybody.

“Suicide is not something that’s talked about a lot, it’s kind of taboo,” said Bowman.

But it’s a topic, Bowman with Augusta’s National Alliance on Mental Health Illness Chapter says he’s familiar with.

He says not only are one in five people living with a mental health condition, but suicide among men is often overlooked; while women are four times more likely to attempt suicide.

“A lot of folks don’t even know that men are 78 percent more likely to attempt and die from suicide,” he said.

Twenty years ago after 9/11, Bowman says he, too, was diagnosed with a mental health illness. It was during a time he says he was at his worst and he decided to use his story as motivation for others who may be struggling.

“I didn’t let it become a crutch in my life. I kind of took it as a stepping stone to help maybe advocate for people out here who didn’t want to be a voice to speak up for themselves and other people, so as the years progressed I became a father, I became a husband and my daughter is an Augusta native,” he said.

He says not only is changing the stigma around suicide and mental health important but continuously having the conversation about resources is critical.

“Language is so important in recovery. I mean me saying hey, I’m Warren I’m bipolar, I wouldn’t say that. I would say, my name is Warren, I’m living with some mental health challenges, but every day I’m better than the last day before,” he said.

Here are some of the signs to look out for when checking in on others:

Rage

Reckless behavior

Withdrawal

Anxiety

Dramatic mood changes

If you or someone you know needs help or needs to talk the 24-hour suicide prevention lifeline is 1-800 273-talk (8255).

For more information, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness Augusta Chapter’s website.

