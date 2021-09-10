Local health experts talk pandemic substance abuse as overdose numbers rise

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Substance abuse numbers have gone up during the pandemic. The delta variant has intensified that. Local health experts say with so many patients they’re worried this problem may worsen beyond the pandemic.

As the pandemic continues to fuel substance abuse local health officials say they’re seeing a tremendous amount of overdoses in their emergency department.

“When COVID was getting better before the delta spike gave us this other surge, we were still seeing a lot of overdoses a lot of substance related issues,” said Daniel McColum.

McColum is an emergency department physician and he says the second surge has increased the number of patients they by roughly 20 percent.

“One of the dark sides of substance abuse is it doesn’t go away once you become addicted,” he said.

He says the pandemic has already limited the amount of institutions taking new people and limited the amount of beds. But with even more people are facing new addictions and relapses he says he envisions this spike lasting way beyond the pandemic.

“It’s even harder to get people the help that is already in too short of supply,” he said. “I fear that we are going to see a lot substance abuses even as COVID improves.”

He says the first step towards helping the issue is increasing vaccinations allowing more resources to become available.

“A lot of that has made it more difficult to get people the help that we like,” he said.

The next step is taking care of your mental health and not waiting until things escalate to depression and substance abuse.

“Before you start feeling suicidal, before you start relapsing tur to somebody, we can still help you out,” he said.

