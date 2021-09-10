Local ceremonies remembering 9/11 twenty years later

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday the river region will pause with the rest of the nation to remember the 2,996 lives lost on 9-11. It’s been 20 years since one of the darkest days in American history. Ceremonies are already underway across the country to mark the day.

On AU’s Summerville campus volunteers are making preparations for the fifth-annual Tunnel to Towers 5k Walk and Run. It’s the first time the organization is partnering with the City of Augusta for this event. They’ll have a ceremony followed by the 5k starting at exactly 8:46 a.m. the same time the first plane hit the first tower. But this isn’t the only event in the CSRA to honor the lives lost on September 11th.

The grass is green. The flags are flying. And soon the crowds will be gathering.

“And it just left us all with myriad feelings, across the spectrum of emotion,” said John Ryan.

Ryan is a former firefighter and lead organizer for the Tunnel to Towers 5k event. He remembers the day almost 20 years ago when 343 firefighters lost their lives saving others.

“As a firefighter, as a New Yorker, it holds a special place in my heart. And so having a place to go is important,” he said.

The event is a partnership with the City of Augusta’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to honor the lives of first responders lost. And to raise money for their families.

“Having had the opportunity to help create that place for myself and others to go is rewarding,” he said.

On the other side of town, the Augusta Ballet Company is setting the stage in Columbia County’s Memorial Garden.

“It was very...jolting to say the least,” said Ron Jones.

While ballet director Jones remembers September 11th vividly, many of his dancers performing tomorrow don’t.

“It has about 50 dancers in it, ages 10 to about 18, and they’re all participating in and remembering this event that happen before they were even born,” he said.

Regardless if you were old enough to see it or not, 20 years later we still remember the fall of the towers and the sacrifice of heroes.

This event will also have an education exhibit for younger children to learn about the day. Again it starts on AU’s campus 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.