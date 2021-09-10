I-20 state line bridge re-opened following tanker truck fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a night of clearing the scene of a tanker truck fire at the state line, I-20 east has been reopened for the Friday commute.

Yesterday evening around 7 p.m., crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler tanker truck and a car on the eastbound lane of I-20. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames which sent clouds of smoke into the air.

Three people were involved, two people inside the car and one inside the tanker. No injuries have been reported.

Responders worked through the night and into the morning clearing the scene. At 3:35 a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation reopened the road.

Due to the crash, authorities have closed the Augusta Canal to water enthusiasts and kayakers through Friday.

Here’s a look at the scene last night:

