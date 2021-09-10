Advertisement

I-20 state line bridge re-opened following tanker truck fire

By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a night of clearing the scene of a tanker truck fire at the state line, I-20 east has been reopened for the Friday commute.

Yesterday evening around 7 p.m., crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler tanker truck and a car on the eastbound lane of I-20. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames which sent clouds of smoke into the air.

Three people were involved, two people inside the car and one inside the tanker. No injuries have been reported.

Responders worked through the night and into the morning clearing the scene. At 3:35 a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation reopened the road.

Due to the crash, authorities have closed the Augusta Canal to water enthusiasts and kayakers through Friday.

Here’s a look at the scene last night:

d
d(WRDW)
d
d(WRDW)
d
d(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
I-TEAM: A closer look at daycare fight between mother, teacher
Nichoel Gaither
I-TEAM: 15 minutes to die, investigating the critical failures of Augusta EMS
From left: Nathaniel David and his wife, LaShawna
Renters accused of murdering their landlord in Swainsboro
Shontover Kirkland
Woman charged in Clarks Hill double drowning investigation
fire bridge
18-wheeler tanker truck catches fire on I-20 bridge at state line

Latest News

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 10
9/11
How the river region is remembering heroes lost on 9/11
9/11
Remembering the lives lost on 9-11
Lakesha Johnson
Family speaks out after woman charged in Clarks Hill double drowning