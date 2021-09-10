Grovetown man sentenced to federal prison after admitting to possession of child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County man who admitted possessing thousands of images of child pornography has been sentenced to federal prison.

Jordan Logan, 36, of Grovetown, was sentenced to 78 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of Child Pornography, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Logan to pay a total of $57,000 in restitution to multiple victims, to serve 15 years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence, and to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Every image of child pornography represents the continuing victimization and exploitation of innocent children,” said Estes in a news release. “With our vigilant law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly strive to hold accountable those who commit these heinous crimes.”

As described in court documents and testimony, agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were alerted when investigators from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office discovered electronic activity involving files of child pornography. With investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents identified Logan and contacted him at his residence, where a subsequent search found more than 30,000 images of child pornography on electronic devices in Logan’s possession.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent child victims of online exploitation,” said Vic Reynolds, Director of the GBI. “We are grateful for the relationships we maintain with our federal partner agencies to bring these offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/

