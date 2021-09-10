Family speaks out after woman charged in Clarks Hill double drowning

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New charges Thursday in connection to a double drowning at Clarks Hill Lake back in April. Best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk both died after one of them fell off a boat and into the water then the other jumped in the water to try and save him.

32-year-old Shontover Kirkland is charged with reckless conduct and two counts of involuntary manslaughter for their deaths back in April. Kirkland is being detained at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office jail.

Shontover Kirkland (WRDW)

Today we spoke with EJ Kirk’s family about the loss of their 34-year-old son, brother, and father.

“I just want my mother to have some closure, it won’t bring EJ back but at least have some closure you know. That the people responsible for him not being around him not being around my mother for my mother not having her son for the people who are responsible for that will be held accountable,” said Lakesha Johnson, sister of EJ.

Lakesha Johnson says there is a hole in their family EJ used to fill.

“He had such a big heart he would do anything for anybody. That was my baby brother, that was my baby brother, that was my heart,” she said.

A test of the family’s faith and patience.

“It still to this point feels surreal a lot of days, I have my good days and I have my bad days where it’s like I still can’t believe he’s gone,” she said.

Five months later, she says the arrest of Shontover Kirkland is one step closer to justice. Kirkland is charged with one count of reckless conduct and two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the drownings of Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk Jr.

As for judgement?

“I can’t. I’m not the one to judge you. Only God can do that. I pray mercy on her soul and I hope she feels some remorse for taking my brothers life because I feel she’s responsible for this so I just pray to God and I have mercy on her, just have mercy on her soul,” she said.

With 13 other people on board Lakesha says there is more justice to be served.

“This has only been one particular arrest just the fact that there were so many bystanders who just chose to look and do nothing it hurts, it hurts,” she said.

The investigation is still ongoing if you have any information you can contact GBI at 706-595-2575.

