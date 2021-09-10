Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cooler than normal lows this weekend. Seasonal highs and staying dry through early next week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll stay dry with lower humidity today into the weekend behind the cold front as high pressure settles into the region. Mostly sunny skies expected today with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Staying dry for high school football games with game temps in the 70s and light northeast winds.

Saturday morning is looking relatively cool with lows down in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies again Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Nice weather sticks around Sunday with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoons highs near 90. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures stick around Monday and Tuesday next week. Mornings lows will be in the mid 60s and highs will be in the mid to low 90s. We will notice a little more humidity in the air again Monday into Tuesday.

Slightly better rain chances are expected by the middle of next week as moisture builds across the region. Keep it here for updates.

