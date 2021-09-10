Augusta Prep finding success on the field as a private school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday night is a big night for Augusta prep because it’s their 60th anniversary and homecoming mixed into one celebration. Big tents and signs are all set up for the game. A hall of fame induction will be held Saturday night for some very successful former athletes.

Finding success as a small school in the area with not a lot of players is usually a tough thing to do, especially when you don’t have that Zion Williamson-like player coming to your school.

For this football team the majority of their success comes from off the football field through academics.

Coach Becheller says it’s one reason why powerhouse programs like Florida State and Clemson have come to see what he’s built. That’s Augusta Preps reputation. At one point they had eight players playing college ball at major division one schools. They pride themselves on being that school where anyone can play and still have a chance to get recruited.

“They know our reputation. When they get a kid they’re going to stay in school, they’re going to do well and it’s been great for us because we have kids that want to go on to the next level and play and we also have a few kids just at one hundred pounds playing football so we kinda service the whole area,” said Harry Becheller, head football coach and athletic director at Augusta Prep.

Coach Becheller says they usually would schedule an easier opponent for homecoming so Friday night will be a real test. Their team only has 18 players on the roster. That’s three times less than the other team.

We’ve certainly seen private school success. Just last year Augusta Christian’s Jacob Walker ended up going D-1 and is enrolled at Mercer. It just shows no matter where you play talent always finds a way to shine through.

