Augusta Players eager to welcome back live performances

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You heard it - the Augusta Players are getting closer to hitting the main stage at the Imperial Theatre in just a few weeks!

This will be the first live, in-person performance for the group after having to go virtual during the pandemic.

You’re seeing a video from their practice of Young Frankenstein. You can expect to see all the classic moments from the Mel Brooks musical live on stage.

And the staff says after so much time away, their goal this season is to make people laugh.

“There’s a lot of companies around the country that kind of comment on the pandemic and there is definitely a place for that, but what we wanted to do is make people smile and laugh,” Scott Seidl, executive and artistic director said.

Young Frankenstein premieres September 24-26.

Happening tomorrow, the Augusta Players will hold auditions for their Christmas production of the movie Elf. They are looking for all ages to audition for various roles. You can visit the website for more audition details.

Meanwhile, the Augusta Jr. Players are preparing for their performance of Disney’s Moana. It will run on October 2-3.

You can buy tickets for any of the performances on augustaplayers.org.

