Augusta Office Solutions president joins Augusta mayoral race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Garnett Johnson, president of Augusta Office Solutions confirmed he has filed paperwork to run for Mayor of Augusta.

In a statement to News 12, Johnson said, “I can gladly confirm that I have submitted my Declaration of Intent with the Richmond County Board of Elections to run for Mayor for the city of Augusta! I cannot tell you how excited I am about the opportunity to provide a fresh perspective on leadership for our great city.”

Johnson is the latest potential candidate added to the growing pool running for the position.

District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams and former Augusta Commissioner Marion Williams announced their interest in running earlier this year.

Dennis Williams has been the District 2 Commissioner since 2015.

Another candidate, Brian Marcus, was the first person to file paperwork to run for mayor, according to the Richmond County Board of Elections.

Longtime Richmond County Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick and Richmond County school board chief Charlie Hannah also said they plan to run for the seat in 2022.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis cannot run for reelection in 2022 as he has already held two terms.

Left to right: Richmond County school board chief Charlie Hannah, Brian Marcus, District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams. (WRDW)

