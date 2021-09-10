Augusta Canal closed after 18-wheeler crash on I-20 bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re making your weekend a heads up the Augusta Canal is closed. The I-20 bridge has a much calmer scene Friday compared to what we saw just 24 hours ago. Thursday night on the I-20 bridge near the state line after tanker truck and a car crashed right over the canal. Both vehicles caught fire shutting down the eastbound lanes until 3:30 Friday morning.

That’s why the canal is closed through Friday night as crews make sure no debris from the crash made it into the water. It’s a bummer for any of our kayakers looking to get outside this weekend.

Augusta Fire says they were out here this morning testing the water to make sure things are okay.

A spokesman for Augusta Fire said they are still waiting for test results. Since it was a tanker truck that crashed they wanted to make sure too much gas didn’t go in the water. That’s why they tested the water Friday morning.

“And as I got closer and I saw the vehicle’s on fire, I was like, that’s not good,” said John Michael.

Michael couldn’t believe what he was seeing. A tanker truck and a car collided to create a black cloud of smoke. It’s a crash that shut down the interstate for about nine hours. And he says it’s the worst he’s ever seen.

“Glad everybody’s safe, no injuries,” he said.

Everyone is okay. Both people in the car and the person in the truck. But when a tanker truck carrying all that gas crashes on a bridge, what does that mean for the water down below?

“First thing we do is cut the water from going to the city, so that’s what we did,” said Jeffrey Wheeler.

Wheeler operates a pumping station about a mile downstream from the crash. He went under the bridge while smoke billowed out from the tanker. He says he didn’t see a lot of gas go into the canal but they wanted to be safe.

“That’s the drinking water for Augusta,” he said.

It’s not the first time this year we’ve seen a crash on I-20 at the state line. It’s a construction zone where the road narrows from three lanes to two. John Michael gets concerned going through there sometimes especially when it rains.

“I know it’s a little sketchy for me, especially right beside an 18-wheeler, and you’re right next to that concrete barrier and you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” he said.

We’ve reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the incident report which could shed some more light on what happened. We’re still waiting on that and we’re waiting to hear from Augusta Fire about the results of those water quality tests.

